Mogo Wildlife Park welcomes cute new red panda cub

Mogo Wildlife Park's numbers have grown again this summer with the arrival of a red panda cub. The cub, who is yet to be named, was born "sometime around late November" according to Mogo Wildlife Park's Zookeeper Chad Staples. "We're not sure about the exact date (the cub was born), but it was in November," he said. "As soon as mum gives birth, she goes into very heavy nesting and only really comes out during the night. "We started setting up movement cameras at night to see when mum was coming out and how many babies she had - there was no impact on her because you don't want to go to near the nest and scare her off what she's doing with the babies." Mr Staples said the cub would undergo its first healthcheck in the coming weeks to determine whether its a boy or a girl. "We'll get it in our hands, see if it's a boy or a girl, and pretty much test everything we can," he said. "You try to gauge its personality and make sure all of its limbs are moving like they should. "This is the stage where mum is more happy to start leaving the cub on its own, so that's when we'll get our hands on it. "Dorje is a new mum, but she's done everything like it's out of a textbook: she's feeding really well and carrying the baby around like you'd expect. "New dad Rohan is doing the best he can by just staying out of the way." The new cub is technically on display, however Mr Staples said you'd be "really lucky" to see it. "You'll definitely see mum and dad, but you'd have to be lucky to see the baby," he said. "I love red pandas, there's always been something about them - the first time I saw one I was so impressed by how unique and beautiful it was, and it's carried through to now."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/5b33172f-7493-4419-b7cd-55bba7921b87.jpg/r3_236_1168_894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg