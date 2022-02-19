History of the Bega Show: Into the 21st Century

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In 2012 the Bega Showgirl was Ali Preo and the following year's Showgirl was Michelle Bartlet. The Miss show girl finals were also held in Bega in 2013. In 2013 sand artist Tutti Bonacchi from Sand in Your Eyes sculpture installations wowed the crowd with his incredible sand sculpture, sponsored by Barker's Tathra. The same year Brett Jessop won the the champion Holstein with his Smallridge Gibson Opal which also won the supreme champion dairy cow of show. James Burgess triumphed in the poultry section, winning champion bird of the show with his black langsham male. New acts in 2014 included The Crackup Sisters comedy act and street theatre performers Shep Huntley and Lisa Heffernan. The Show that year was officially opened by River Cottage Australia presenter Paul West on Friday night. In 2015 the show had a World War One theme to mark the Anzac Centenary and a General Salute to the Fallen was conducted at the Bega Show. Committee members were assisted by the Bega Valley Potters group to create of around 200 ceramic poppies that all stood around 30cm tall. There was a poppy made to represent each soldier from the Far South Coast who lost their life during the war and their descendants were asked to 'plant' the poppies. Show guests His Excellency Governor of NSW General David Hurley and his wife Her Excellency Linda Hurley laid the last poppies during the ceremony. Things got a bit muddy at the 2016 show when showgowers participated in the new Thornleigh and Mudd Monsters obstacle course. A number of entrants also went for a second lap of the course, but those that were 'too clean' got muddied up by organiser Michelle Walker, joining in for a splash in the mud pits. That same year long-time committee members Helen Slater, Frank Irving and John Chapple were awarded life memberships by president Peter Hull. At the 2017 show Former ABC South East Radio personality Ian Campbell has took the reins as announcer for the show after long time stalwart Angus Lane was unavailable for the event. While sitting at the display of milking and Angora goats in 2017, Sue Bell of Toothdale and Helen Ypma of Brogo said it was the first show in 20 years where there had not been a goat exhibition with judging. The 2017 show also wrapped up with about 2000 people at the demolition derby on the Sunday evening, with Troy Wilson earning $1000 Sunday night by smashing his brother Kane's car. In February 2018 the Grand Parade made it's big return after 15 years and the official opening event ended with a fireworks display. The event also marked 145 years since the first show event in Bega. The Grand Parade was introduced by president David Grainger and it was led by Geoff Cochrane and his 10 bullocks. After an astonishing 45 years, 2018 was also the year that Noel Watson was commended for his outstanding service to the Bega AP&H Society behind the Bega Show bar. In 1958 when Mr Watson was just 22, he applied to help in the bar, but was knocked back by bar committeeman Curly Annabel who said he was too young, being shy in those days he didn't argue. In 1960 he joined the Society and he was put on every committee except the one he wanted, however by the mid 60s Noel got his chance at the bar and worked under manager Max Slater. In 1973 Mr Watson became the bar manager and cans quickly replaced kegs. Later at an auction of surplus stock from the Snowy Mountains Scheme at Cooma, Mr Watson purchased a $450 cool room on behalf of the Society. Watto's Old Bar was demolished in 1981 and the opening of the new bar happened in 1982. The handover of the bar from Noel Watson to Chris Apps was a standout moment of the 2018 show for many, with Mr Apps being an apprentice of sorts to Mr Watson, and as close as a son to the former publican. The handover drew a crowd to the Bega Show bar, but the celebration reverberated through the showgrounds, with people all over the showgrounds stopping to raise a toast to "Watto". In 2019 the Bega Showgirl was Morgan Durrant-Curtis, a 19-year-old tractor driver and former Bega High School student. She ran the school's breakfast club for four years, helping students maintain a healthy diet, and she was recognised for teaching children how to ride horses in the winter. The same year the public was welcomed to come along to decorate the showground in yarn, an activity instigated by Marie Smith. The yarn bombers transformed the seats, trees, posts at the Bega showground. The Cobargo Scouts and Cleanaway also helped sort the rubbish from the show into general waste, Recylables and Fogo. They were able to reduce the landfill waste by 50%. In January 2020 horrific bushfires burnt 65 per cent of the Far South Coast, claimed eight lives, and over 400 homes and properties. On January 29 2020 there was an announcement made that a significantly modified family fun event would replace the show with entertainment to help the entire community gather, share with and support each other, relax, and look to the future. It was announced that entry would be entry over the two days and there would be no judging or competitions. It was scheduled to run over February 15 and 16. However by February 4 the decision was announced to cancel the community event as the ongoing fires meant large numbers of the community were either busily engaged in support roles or unable to safely leave their properties. The showground were also still being used as an evacuation centre. In 2021 the show was back on but at limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Horse events, dairy cattle and poultry judging went ahead as planned, but the pavilion was not be open and most of the usual fanfare was abandoned. Angus Courtney, who had travelled from Numeralla near Cooma, claimed the prized ribbon for junior champion with his Australorp rooster, which the judge found to be perfectly balanced. Bega breeder Jack Ringland said he will close the book on the competition next year after a solid 50 years of showing poultry. The 88-year-old winner of the 2021 champion exhibit said the 2022 Bega Show would be his last competition due to some health problems. The 150th anniversary of the show is being held on February 18-20, 2022. If you have any photographs or memories to share with the Bega District News to include in this look back at the history of the show, please email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

