Sense of community returns with show season

It's Show Time! Candelo Show last month, Cobargo Show last weekend, Bega Show this one. How many Dagwood Dogs would be considered a safe weekly intake? (asking for a friend) Given two years of tragedy, challenges and uncertainty, it is such a relief to be able to attend these wonderful traditions once again in our community. And given the number of people attending it's clear I'm not the only one feeling a lift in mood and renewed sense of community togetherness. Ag shows have always been about growing a community and celebrating its people, produce and creative pursuits. So it's not just the big crowds keen to see them return so they can once again enjoy a sausage sandwich from the equestrian arena grandstand before checking out the cattle judging and flower arrangements. It's also all those wonderful people who grow their pumpkins, bake fruit cake, prep their best cattle for the judging arena, and so much more. They surely get a real buzz from showing off their best livestock and handiwork, celebrating their successes with their neighbours, and sharing tips on ways to improve in order to bring everyone up. To have missed out on this for two years has been tough - necessary for the safety of the wider community, but still tough. We have lost good people, and the long-term effects of COVID-19 may still hit home for quite some time. However, now it's time to emerge from our pandemic-induced social isolation and home-office to once again be in the moment and celebrate what makes our district so great. It is also worth noting that as of yesterday, those pandemic restrictions are easing off - worth celebrating in itself. No more QR code check-ins, masks encouraged but no longer mandatory - singing and dancing allowed once more! Get out there and enjoy! - Ben Smyth, Editor

