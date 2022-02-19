Cinematic concert set to reconnect audiences to nature coming to Wolumla Hall

news, latest-news,

A cinematic concert experience is coming to the Far South Coast in late February, taking audiences on a melodic journey alongside migratory shorebirds with the aim of re-connecting them to nature. The Bowerbird Collective duo featuring violinist Simone Slattery and cellist Anthony Albrecht, will be performing Life on Land's Edge at Wolumla Hall on Friday, February 25. The duo are excited to perform in the Bega Valley, not just because it will be their first performance in the area but also because the event is among the opening performances for their new tour. READ ALSO: Celebrate Cobargo to launch with village street fair and free local business directory "It's a passion of ours to tour regional Australia and while we do enjoy playing in city concert halls, it's a great pleasure to tour in regional areas and tell stories for audiences in beautiful places like Bega and Merimbula," Mr Albrecht said. Mr Albrecht said the performance is part of their new production Life of Land's Edge that tells the story of migratory shorebirds and their journey annually between Australian shores and shores in the far Northern Hemisphere. The production has taken the duo two years to put together but they feel passionately about using music to tell conservation stories that strengthen the audience's emotional connections to the natural world. "I think as musicians, we wanted to do something that could use the emotional power of music to bring people closer to nature," Mr Albrecht said. "We fell in love with these birds, and we want other people to fall in love with them as well." READ ALSO: Canberra musicians pay tribute to bushfire victim Ross Rixon in song dedication performed at Cobargo Show Mr Albrecht said they learnt about the threat to the species and felt compelled to create a live performance that could tell their story. "They undertake epic migrations every year and they are severely under threat from loss of habitat and disturbance to their overwintering areas in particular on the coast of Australia and other nations in the southern hemisphere. So we felt that this story was one that we should tell in a live performance." The 60 minute performance will begin 7pm at Wolumla Hall on February 25, followed by a Q&A. Those interested in making a booking can visit the website at: bowerbird.productions/life-on-lands-edge/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/2ce31b93-78e8-44a3-8e8a-2e64f8b627a3.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg