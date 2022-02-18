Celebrate Cobargo to launch with village street fair and free local business directory

news, latest-news,

The Cobargo Tourist and Business Association have started an exciting initiative with a series of activities planned for the town under the banner of Celebrate Cobargo. "The purpose of the Celebrate Cobargo initiative is to promote community engagement to align efforts and investments with a common vision to increase social and economic wellbeing in the region," said a CTBA spokesperson. "This initiative will greatly support the recovery process following the Black Summer bushfires and the current COVID pandemic." An exciting launch event is scheduled for Friday, February 25 on the Main Street of Cobargo from 4:30pm. The main street will be dotted with food stalls selling everything from sausages, dim sims, spring rolls, Danish hot dogs, and plenty of finger food as well as cakes, puddings, jams, preserves and gifts. There will be several coffee vans, cold drinks and Cobargo Ice Cream available from The General Store. Music and entertainment will be arranged by Fireup OZ. The entertainment will include musical performers, jam sessions, and a resident circus performer. The two galleries will showcase the artistic talent in the area, as do the fabulous 'painted poles' around the town. Cobargo Creators will have on display their 8XEight exhibition which has proven to be a huge success in the past, with artists creating works in any medium measuring 20cm x 20cm. READ ALSO: The Lazy Lizard Gallery will have on displays work from a small group of very talented artists. Attendees can also pop in and browse for hand-made gifts. Antiques and collectables will be on display at the town's two second-hand shops and the Op Shop will be open selling second-hand goods. The CTBA are establishing a Business Directory as part of the initiative with local business organisations able to list for free. Community engagement and strategic planning has also been set-up to create a plan providing an opportunity to integrate the many activities underway in Cobargo and Quaama, and find ways of how to fund and manage the proposed action plan. "This activity was initiated by the Bega Valley Shire Business Forum, who have been coordinating development of roadmaps to disaster recovery, future growth and long-term resilience for the 7 business communities on the South Coast," said a CTBA spokesperson. There will be targeted surveys and workshops, which are tentatively slated for the month of April. For more information email info@businesscobargo.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/10a2d4e7-41c0-4703-a113-d8715ef66089.jpg/r11_492_4597_3083_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg