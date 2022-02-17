Little athletes seeing red for community round

news, latest-news,

Bega Valley Little Athletics will celebrate its penultimate round with a nod to major sponsor Coles on February 26. The club has around 50 members and all will be invited to wear something red as the club welcomes some guest coaches and returning members for the day. "It's called the Coles Community Round," club president Mark Anderson said. "They're the major supporter" The club moved to Candelo two years ago and Mr Anderson said the growth had been wonderful to see - as well as the development of confidence in budding young athletes. "The kids love it and we've been happy with the progress, it's helping build the confidence of these kids and the ones who are really hungry for a challenge, our affiliation with ACT Little Athletics opens up the Canberra comp." "The first year we didn't promote too heavily, this year we promoted a little bit more and upped the membership and I don't see why we couldn't have another 15 or 20 next year," he said. Mr Anderson said the club enjoyed a good bit of success at ACT State Championships last year and was thrilled to see local juniors climbing the ranks. A highlight of the Community Round will be a visit from former club member Kiarna Woolley-Blain who has since gone on to become an Australian representative in javelin. Growth and development manager Matt Wade and coach Matt Wecker will also join in for the visit. Under 11s will complete their four regular rotational training sessions on the day, while the older contenders will do two and then spend a bit of time with some of the specialist coaches and hearing of Kiarna's journey. Mr Anderson said the COVID-19 pandemic had been a bumpy road to navigate, but the club had "learned a lot from that" and organisers were delighted to see growing membership and strong performances. Bega Valley Little Athletics runs Saturdays from 9am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/54e740c2-9aed-41d2-9311-3fa5c8f3d03e.JPG/r2_29_804_482_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg