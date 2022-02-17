Cobargo's Millie Boyle on SAS Australia season three

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Cobargo-born rugby league player Millie Boyle has been selected for an altogether different kind of challenge - starring in the next season of the hit reality TV show SAS Australia. The 23-year-old former ACT Brumby with Canberra Raiders bloodlines will be among 17 celebrities taking part in the 2022 show, including the likes of retired AFL players Wayne Carey and Barry Hall. Boyle lines up as the youngest contender in the series and told East Coast Radio's James Fennessey her motivation stemmed from an individual effort without a team behind her. "I've always loved testing my body to see how far I can go physically and mentally," she said in the interview. Boyle confessed the contestants haven't seen yet what will be in the show, but said it was a gruelling challenge. "It was a tough experience and you don't really see how tough it is on the screen ... you're constantly on edge mentally and you don't know what's about to happen." The premiere is on Monday on Prime.

