Sailors not put off by rain

news, latest-news,

Rain was no deterrent for the field of 10 boats that sailed handicap start races on Wallagoot on Saturday. A light south-easterly was a good wind for starting the day. The wind came down and outwards from the passing dark clouds, which made for patchy and shifty winds on the water. Race One was light; 6 - 10 knots, while Race Two occasionally lifted to 12 or so knots. Geoff Boulton sailed his Devoti D-One well to overtake the Sabres and claim the win in Race One. Starting early and holding off the charging pack to finish second was Alan Holbrook's Sabre. Rob Morton started last and overtook almost everybody to claim third. In Race Two, during his first day as skipper on a catamaran, Jamie Parker-Barnes flew around the course to claim the win on a Paper Tiger cat. Alan held on to second place, and Geoff came home in third. The Wallagoot Lake Boat Club regatta is coming up on March 12-13. For full results and more info visit wlbc.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/440f2731-0452-4320-a329-09b97fee9edb.JPG/r0_348_2195_1588_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg