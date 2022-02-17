History of the Bega Show: Early days until the mid-20th Century

news, latest-news,

The formation of the Bega Agricultural Society committee happened at the Victorian Inn on Auckland Street in the year 1857. At the time, the inn was owned and operated by a woman called Annie White whose husband had been killed after a barrel of rum he was carrying was struck by lightning and caught on fire. The society had been largely entrusted to investigate a way of transporting produce down the river to the ocean in Tathra, but on May 24 the committee of five men met to organise a ploughing match in Bega. James Wyatt was elected as president, George Barker was secretary, and the committee members were Messrs McGowan, John Jauncey, and Dr King. Between them £20 was raised for the match. The ploughing match was held on August 6, 1857 on the two acres of land at the back of the inn. A journalist in the Illawarra Mercury said the weather was fine and a large number of people gathered for the event, something he thought was impressive given Bega was a small place at the time. The plough was hand-forged by engineer, farmer, and veteran John McGregor who came second with his horses on the day of the contest. A commemoration of the original plough was erected at the 100th year celebration of the show in 1957 and remains at the Bega Showground today. It seems there were a few years of inactivity within the Bega Agricultural Society, but in 1871 a few local men were invited to attend a public meeting where a provisional committee was formed. The name was changed to Bega Agricultural and Pastoral Society shortly after and a man called Robert Richie was selected as their first president. READ ALSO: It's Showtime at Bega! Join the 150th birthday celebrations An original set of rules were written up on September 12, 1871, included rules like "religion and politics should not be discussed at meetings." The Bega Agricultural and Pastoral Society held its first show on 15 February 1872 in the Bega School of Arts building on Carp Street. With only £43, the Society's first show comprised 37 horses, 24 cattle, 8 pigs, and 70 sundry items. The Bega Gazette described the show as a 'grand success', despite only being in its inaugural year. From 1874 until 1876, the show was held on the land at the back of the Victoria Inn. Flooding caused the 1873 show to be cancelled, and in 1874 it was postponed until April due to floods. MORE BEGA VALLEY HISTORY: On November 4 on 1975, the committee resolved to obtain three acres of the Market Reserve for show purposes (now Bega Park and swimming pool). At the time it was used as a cricket match ground and for use as a school playground for boys. The Society applied to the Lands Department for a portion of the reserve for use as a temporary showground which was granted, so now the committee could make a few amendments. A government grant allowed them to fence the reserve, build an enclosure, a gate, a bark and slab pavilion, horse and cattle pens, toilets, booths and rails around a show ring. Shows were again held at the Market Reserve between 1876 until 1886. The show of 1880 had to be abandoned as only nine members attached the previous year's AGM, members reportedly flocked to Bermagui after gold was discovered that year. The shows of 1881 and 1882 were far more successful though, with around 200 visitors. In 1884 the Society changed its name to the current Bega Agricultural, Pastoral and Horticultural Society. The use of the reserve was increasingly scrutinised, with some members of council opposed to the continued use of those ground for the show. Despite the very public dispute the 1885 show went ahead at the reserve regardless. Later that year, the current showground at Bega was granted by the NSW Governor. The showground was enclosed, drainage was completed to dry up a former swamp in the show ring. A large iron show pavilion was also constructed and any debt was paid off with grants and hard work. At the start of the 20th Century, the most notable event for the Society was the building of the new pavilion. There was a grand opening at the Bega Show in 1905 and public holidays declared for the first two days of March to celebrate the show that year. Later that year there was also an unanimous decision made to hold the inaugural Agricultural Ball in May. On April 8 the first ladies committee met to discuss the arrangements for the ball and it was decided that the supper for the ball would be held in the poultry pavilion. READ ALSO: Bega District News' historic editions find new home at Bega museum The first ball was held on May 17 and it was a clear and cold night. The newspapers described the sight of 120 couples dancing as 'magnificent'. It was such a success that they decided to hold it annually henceforth. In 1911 the first tent shows arrived in Bega, with athletic, boxing, and wrestling exhibitions. It was that same year that the fist wood chopping events and fireworks display were held. A fifteenth year anniversary was held in 1922 called the Back to Bega Jubilee Show. Pioneers of the show and their descendants were invited to celebrate and gather at the showgrounds in a celebratory event attended by 4000 people. The first rodeo was held in 1932 after a man named Herb Parbery watched rough riders attempt to tame Monaro bullocks at the Bombala Rodeo in 1931. A committee was set up and then crushes and pens were built and flood lights were installed. Murray Otton was in charge of the chute and Herb Parbery helped riders mount at the event. Mr Parbery rode a fierce bull that night and got into the finals. Despite a cracked pelvis, he said has had to ride in the final round or else he'd be called "chicken". Mr Parbery became one of the longest serving committeemen and an honorary life member. A parade was organised for after the rodeo to raise money for the hospital. It commenced at the war memorial and finished at the showground. In 1937 another government grant enabled the society to create a new jersey ring, cattle pens and horse stalls, an annex to the pavilion, new brick toilets, install more lighting, and connect the sewerage system. That year was also the year where a monkey escaped from one of the side shows and grabbed bananas from a stall before heading up Belmore Street. Police officers and civilians join in the great case to try and capture the monkey, and the monkey even escaped an Alsatian that did not survive the ordeal alive. The monkey was eventually recaptured the following day, with patrons having said it was the most thrilling event of the show that year.

