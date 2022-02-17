Results varied like weather for cricketers

news, latest-news,

The Bega-Angledale Bulls A grade outfit posted a win over the Merimbula Knights in a rain-shortened contest on Saturday. The Bulls women's side did not share in the success, going down to the Pambula Blue Heelers, while the Tathra women's outfit carded a win over Narooma. Meanwhile, the Tathra A grade roster suffered a convincing loss against Eden. In the Bega women's clash Pambula's Phoebe Miller was dismissed early giving the Bulls some enthusiasm at the start, but Blue Heelers captain Zali Lavender combined forced with Mel Leech to take control at the crease and knock several boundaries. Leech showed good form to knock eight shots to the fence on her way to retiring for 53 runs, while Lavender had come unstuck on 31 runs, bowled by a clean Eloise Deighton delivery. Elizabeth Harley joined Leech at the crease and the pair tore up the runs with Harley posting 10 fours as she rocketed to 53 not-out. Kirsty Schmidt hit a dozen runs after Leech's retirement before the innings closed out at 2/177. Twenty-four by Bega opener Megan Brens before a Tayla Wilson catch was the best the visitors would muster as wickets tumbled cheaply to finish all out for 97. For Tathra, a great knock of 62 by opener Dakota Taylor laid the platform with 27 from Judith Orman helping build a credible target with the lower order all but collapsing as the Narooma bowlers found their strides. However, the Narooma batting line up started to go a similar way with cheap wickets tumbling before Natalia Egan salvaged a 30-run haul in the middle. The Tathra bowling stymied the run rate and Narooma were left to bat out the innings for 7/87. For the Tathra A team, Eden looked dangerous from the outset when opener Ian Smith set the stage with a cracking 95-run haul as Eden piled on to to finish at 7/247 after their 40 overs under grey skies. Tathra got off to a shaky start when Anthony McMahon was caught by Thomas a single with the visitors on just three runs. Thomas struck again taking a catch on fellow opener Jack McMahon and the Sea Eagles were two wickets down for 20 runs. Trickey added 19 to the tally, while Jonah Perea clocked up 27 runs to steady the innings somewhat before the tail-end fell cheaply to finish all-out for 119. Meanwhile, 34 runs to Cody Hazelgrove Danvers, 30 by Sam Lever and earlier knocks of 24 by Hamish Wilcox and 18 by Brad Moon helped the Bulls chase down the Knights' total, finishing 4/130 to pass Merimbula's 8/128.

