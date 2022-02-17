news, latest-news,

This year's Pub Footy competition is looking to build on the legacy of the draw's 2020 debut, introducing exciting new players into rugby league and welcoming a return of some former headliners. Organiser Scott Barton said the short-format season was something "completely different" and provided a spectacle of well known players who had hung up the boots coming back for a run, while also being a stepping on point for exciting new players. "The whole format, it's people getting to do something completely different." "People who don't want to commit to a whole season can scratch that itch and play for the four weeks and being on a Friday you get the whole weekend to recover as well." Leadership of the teams has stayed stable with Billy Hudson returning to head up the defending premiers - the Cobargo Eels. Jye Britten will lead the Wolumla Wombats and Scott Fuller will stay on at the helm of the Grand Hotel Rovers, while Steven Luff and Clay Ellison join forces to head up the Commercial Hotel Magpies. The biggest draw for Barton is the camaraderie of players who are team-mates in the Group 16 season splitting to represent their local and their town. "Where I really get excited is the whole mate v mate format, they represent their towns, play hard and then come together for a beer afterwards." Barton said he was excited by both some cross-code players having a crack on the rugby league field like Wolumla soccer regular Blake Rosseland, as well as some talented league players with ties to the area joining in. "You've got Matt Parsons coming down to play, he has been playing for the Queanbeyan Blues, he's going to be exciting to watch," Barton said. In the ranks of the Commercial Hotel outfit, Corey Thomas who joined forces with the Bega Roosters last year is bringing a couple of cousins who will help forge a formidable front row. "There is a couple of guys people haven't seen who are really talented," Barton said. The Pub Comp will run as an 11-a-side format with 20 minute halves and two games played each Friday across the four week draw. Try scorers will have to kick their own conversion attempts and there will be no scrums to keep play moving. "We haven't had a lot on so it's exciting for everyone to get back down there and blow the cobwebs out," Barton said. "We'd love to see the families down there, the kids kicking a footy around, if we had half the crowd of what we did last time it would be amazing as the crowds were incredible." "We just encourage everyone to come down and support their local town and teams, everyone is welcome." Entry is gold coin donation with the first game kicking off at 6pm and the second at 6.50pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/b1ec3f4d-7c60-41b2-ad60-43d53ca9ebe5.jpg/r0_125_5472_3217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg