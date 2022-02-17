Brides win big at Pambula Cup race day

news, latest-news,

On a day where the Sapphire Coast Turf Club played host to two bucks parties and a hen's do an Irish Bride laid claim to the Bendigo Bank Pambula Cup on Saturday. Irish Bride a New Zealand runner out of Cindy Pearson's stables was ridden to victory in the $15,000 headline event at the Turf Club on Saturday, where showers had seen the track run at a soft six. Apprentice Teaghan Martin was in the saddle and the softer conditions made no difference to her run, setting Irish Bride in front of the pack early before a bold sprint in the final few hundred metres put them almost four lengths in front at the line. The club got into the bridal spirit with the party-goers on site and welcomed the three groups for a 100 metre dash on the day where a highlight was a maid-of-honour looking out for the bride by tackling one of the soon-to-be grooms to ensure a win. The race proved to be a fan favourite after a gloomy start had seen a few early scratchings in race one with rain bucketing down, but conditions improved throughout the afternoon giving way to warm conditions and strong racing. The Joseph Jones stables secured two winners on the day to show some local pride with Cut to Pieces claiming the top result in race three with Quayde Keogh in the saddle. Then in race five, the Kalaru stables struck gold again Keogh securing a double for the day, riding New Zealand runner Sir Finn to the top of the podium. Despite the dreary start early on, the crowds were not deterred and the club enjoyed a strong turnout for the day and the race-goers proved enthusiastic throughout. Trainers Wade Mathie and Colbey Hill had secured wins earlier in the day, while Norm Gardner secured honours in race six. The Pambula Cup was run in series with a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charity where the turf club raised over $7000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/dc9071e2-7522-4375-9377-3dadb96d93a9.JPG/r4_356_6958_4285_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg