AFL is a sport for any ability

popular activity: Children of any age can learn basic skills and participate by kicking a ball around although more formal tuition usually starts around school age. Photo: Supplied Most people know about AFL but do you know there are clubs introducing children to this popular sport? Children of any age can learn basic skills and participate by kicking a ball around. Some benefits may include improved physical fitness, particularly sprint and endurance. Auskick is all about fun, getting your hands on the ball and constantly being involved in exciting activities. "NAB AFL Auskick is simply the best introduction for kids into the world of Australian Football," Sapphire Coast competition and development co-ordinator Mitch Wallis said. "Auskickers run, jump, kick, laugh, express themselves and create their own special moments that just happen to be footy. No matter if you know the game or not, Auskick is inclusive for everyone with any ability to play. "Each participant who registers also receives their very own footy pack which includes a bag, a footy and heaps of other goodies." Mitch's role is to engage players and coaches to make sure their Auskick programs and football competitions are as good as they can be. They also run in-school programs to introduce schools to Auskick. With fun, game-based activities that kids absolutely love as well as less intricate footy drills for exciting games with a footy twist tailored for different skill levels. Children also build fundamental motor skills and learn what it means to play as part of a team while being taught the basics of Australian Football. The non-contact activities use footballs and round balls of all different sizes so kids can participate and safely grow to their individual needs. "Auskick caters for kids aged from five to 10 years," Mitch added. "The clubs run centres from Moruya to Eden so there is one for everyone. For anyone older than 10, they can join a club and play footy within the AFL Sapphire Coast Competition." Active Kids vouchers can be used for Auskick, which is a significant saving for parents. See ServiceNSW for information. Visit the website at play.afl to find your closest Auskick centre or club, with time and dates varying. Make sure to check out the AFL Sapphire Coast website or Facebook page to keep up to date with all things football on the coast. What is the game of AFL about? Australian rules football is known by several nicknames, including Aussie rules, football and footy. In some regions, the Australian Football League markets the game as AFL. The objective is to score more points than your opposition by propelling the ball between the goalposts (or behind posts) by foot. Score yourself and stop the opposition from scoring. However, Auskick is more focused on ball skills and teamwork for children. NAB AFL Auskick is great fun kids can have while being active. In weekly sessions, kids will explore the world of AFL, building football skills and playing in a safe and fun setting. Expect small groups, heaps of games and parent/guardian involvement. Join over 120,000 children playing NAB AFL Auskick at over 4000 centres across Australia. SHARE