The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) has reached a notable milestone, now affecting the lives of more than 500,000 Australians living with a significant and permanent disability. The NDIS' latest quarterly report showed it was providing disability-related support to 502,413 participants. About 220,000 people previously received support from state, territory and commonwealth plans, and approximately 280,000 people are getting help for the first time. Minister for the NDIS, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said reaching half a million participants was remarkable given the scheme's relatively short lifespan and something Australians could be proud of. "The scheme has a huge impact, not only transforming the lives of people with disability but also the many thousands of family members and carers who play such a big part supporting our participants to live the life they choose," Minister Reynolds said. The number of NDIS participants has increased by 4 per cent in the last quarter. As the NDIS grows, there has been a changing mix of participants - with more children requiring early intervention support. In the last quarter, 20,384 new participants joined the NDIS. Of those: The NDIS market continues to grow, with $6.7 billion in payments, compared with $6.4 billion in the previous quarter. This financial year NDIS participant supports are forecast to reach $29.2 billion. "We have also ensured the scheme is fully funded with a $26.4 billion boost in the December 2021 Budget Update, bringing our total NDIS investment to $142 billion over four years," Minister Reynolds said. The government has planned further reforms for the NDIS, including developing co-design processes, introducing the Participant Service Guarantee, greater plan flexibility and duration, and building a robust and viable NDIS market, particularly in remote areas. Visit ndis.gov.au for more information about the quarterly reports.

National Disability Insurance Scheme hits a half-million milestone

25.1 per cent of new participants had a developmental delay, compared with 23.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

11.9 per cent of participants who received a plan in the quarter had a psychosocial disability.

9.1 per cent identified as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people, compared with 8.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

9.6 per cent identified as being from a culturally and linguistically diverse community. The NDIS market continues to grow, with $6.7 billion in payments, compared with $6.4 billion in the previous quarter.

This financial year NDIS participant supports are forecast to reach $29.2 billion. "We have also ensured the scheme is fully funded with a $26.4 billion boost in the December 2021 Budget Update, bringing our total NDIS investment to $142 billion over four years," Minister Reynolds said. The government has planned further reforms for the NDIS, including developing co-design processes, introducing the Participant Service Guarantee, greater plan flexibility and duration, and building a robust and viable NDIS market, particularly in remote areas. Visit ndis.gov.au for more information about the quarterly reports.