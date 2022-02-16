Kindergarten settling in 'very well' at Sapphire Coast Anglican College

news, latest-news,

Bega District News had the pleasure of visiting the Kindergarten students of Sapphire Coast Anglican College to check in on how they had been coping with the transition to primary school. Only their second week at school and the SCAC Kindy kids were already very settled and had the knack of listening to their teacher and waiting to follow her instructions. They waited patiently at the gate while their teacher, Ms Brown, caught up to them after they had has a short break at the junior section of the children's play area called the Lighthouse Garden. Ms Brown said she had 17 children in her class this year, including some who had moved from elsewhere, including one young pupil who had moved from Victoria and another from overseas who had only very recently joined her class. The children had adjusted well to their new school schedule and had already started their literacy and numeracy curriculums. They had three breaks during the day, including morning tea, lunchtime, and afternoon tea. They had also learnt in what part of the classrooms they were able to do certain things. Ms Brown had set up a stripy mat for meal break times and a spotty mat for their more formal education lessons. Although they still required some guidance about what foods they could eat at morning tea and some help to open those tricky packets or Tupperware, they were well on their way to finding a little bit more independence than they had at preschool. Just in the next room of the conglomerate of junior classes were the school's preschool attendees who had access to a glass door where they could peer into the Kindergarten class, hopefully giving them a sneak peak of what awaited them next year. All of the children were very well-natured and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying their school journey so far.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/11368ca2-bbff-42f7-be77-67d814bcd308.JPG/r0_222_4592_2816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg