Tathra Sea Eagles announce senior men's coaches for 2022 SCAFL season

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Tathra Sea Eagles are pleased to announce their senior coaching line-up ahead of the 2022 Sapphire Coast AFL season. Anthony McMahon has been named head coach, with Jack Hukins and Clint Phillips as assistant senior coaches. "It's great to see players at our club step up into the senior men's division one coaching positions," club president Cymmon Parker said following the committee meeting on Monday, February 14, when the coaches were announced. "And it clearly demonstrates our ongoing and strong club leadership values which obviously stands us in good stead for the future of our family orientated club." Parker also said there was an open invitation to anyone who may be interested in joining the SCAFL club, regardless of what role they may play. "Naturally health and wellbeing still remains a major focus for all our club participants in these ever changing times." For any new and former players, the Tathra Sea Eagles are now running training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday from 5.45pm for both the men's and women's SCAFL divisions at Lawrence Park. The club said it understood work and family commitments may interfere with two weekly training sessions. So if you can train at least one night a week that would be sufficient to be part of the family-orientated club. For any further inquiries contact Cymmon Parker on 0417 193 145.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/904e2023-4aef-4a3b-8fe9-95c937da5798.jpg/r10_388_4150_2727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg