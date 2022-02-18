Far South Coast man pleads guilty to multiple child sex offences

news, latest-news,

A Far South Coast man has pleaded guilty to a number of child sex offences and is due to be sentenced in Bega District Court when sittings begin in May. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been refused bail since he first appeared at Bega Local Court on January 9, 2021, and has remained in custody since that time. He appeared, via audio-visual link from a corrections facility, at Bega Local Court on Tuesday, February 16. We was wearing a cap and kept his head bowed during most of the court proceedings. His defence solicitor confirmed guilty pleas on multiple charges in relation to incidents that occurred between 2013 and 2021. Five of the charges were in relation a child who was aged under 10 to under 14 when the incidents were said to have occurred between 2018 and 2021. The charges relate to acts of sexual assault and indecency, grooming, and intercourse with a child. On a separate matter, the man has pleaded guilty to committing an act of indecency with a victim under 10 years of age, which occurred in 2013. The man will face sentencing in Bega District Court when sittings commence from May 23. An apprehended domestic violence order was also imposed in court on Tuesday for a period of 10 years in relation to one of the victims. Read more Court and Crime here

