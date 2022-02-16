South Coast Gig Guide, February 15-22

news, latest-news,

Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. If in doubt check with the venue. Ride the Wind at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6-9pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Open Mic Night hosted by Miss Kitty Hart and Joshua McHugh Esq. at Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham. Bookings essential 0407 474 459. 6pm-9pm Deborah Conway & Willy Zygier present Songs From The Book of Life at Candelo Town Hall, Candelo. Tickets via Trybooking. 6.30pm-10.30pm Garry Carson Jones at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10.30pm Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm Richard Lawson at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm Benji Fowler at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Millson Keys at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Klaus Tietz and Ride the Wind at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Alexie Pigot at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5pm-9pm Wolf Stone at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm Deborah Conway & Willy Zygier present Songs From The Book of Life at Candelo Town Hall, Candelo. Tickets via Trybooking. 7pm-11pm Matt Preo at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10.30pm Rick Bamford at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm Steve Martin at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Roddy Reason at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Don't Come Mondays at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1-4pm. $10 bookings essential. Phone 0407 691 640 Klaus Tietz at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm Whiskey Dram at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Salt at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm Jack Lowman at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Wolfstone at Cobargo Hotel. Cobargo. 5pm-8pm

