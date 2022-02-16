news, latest-news,

Buckajo woman Rhiannon Carder, 37, faced court this week after nine live rounds of ammunition were found in a chest of drawers at her property in October 2021. Bega Local Court heard on Tuesday, February 15, that police had a warrant to search her property because methamphetamine was found in her system when they pulled her up for separate driving offences two days prior. During the property search, police found nine live 7.63 x 39 rounds of ammunition on a stripper clip. Ms Carder was charged for possession of ammunition without holding any class of firearm licence. Ms Carder told the court she had dug up the ammunition almost 30 years ago on her property. Magistrate Doug Dick said in court if that were the case then she should have handed them straight to the police after the discovery. He also pressed her about whether she thought they were dangerous, to which she replied that she did not know if they were dangerous or not. She pleaded guilty and was fined $1000 for the ammunition possession charge, with the bullets to be destroyed by police. The four driving charges against Ms Carder were also heard in court that day, including driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle while being suspended, and driving with meth in her system. In court, she claimed the drugs detected were readings picked up from her prescription medication, dexamphetamine. Magistrate Dick said it was an argument made in court "time and time again", however the court had heard from multiple experts over the years that it was impossible to mix up the two based on their distinguishable molecular composition. "The court has heard on multiple occasions that dexamphetamine and methamphetamine cannot be confused in the body," he said. Ms Carder pleaded guilty to all four driving charges and was convicted and fined $600 for each offence. She also had to report to Bega Police Station to surrender her licence and have her fingerprints and photograph taken. Read more Court and Crime here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/d4cf30e7-7913-4cab-810b-ef70be305b3a.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg