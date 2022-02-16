Youth Theatre workshops come to town

news, latest-news,

A theatre program designed to support youth recovery, following the Black Summer Fires is making its way down the coast and will be visiting three places in the Bega Valley. The program dubbed 'Regrowth' is a 'site specific' recovery theatre program for youth aged 12 to 17 and offers of a series of theatre and creative storytelling workshops. The workshops run for roughly two hours and within this time kids will have the opportunity to create performances based off their own stories and shared experiences. READ ALSO: It's Showtime at Bega! Join the 150th birthday celebrations The workshops will first come to Cobargo on Friday, February 18, at the Cobargo School of Arts. The session will start at 4pm and finish at 6pm. On Saturday, the theatre group will visit two more places. First stop will be Jigamy Farm at 9am and finishing at 11am, then Tathra at the Tathra Surf Life Saving Club, from 1pm to 3pm. The event is free but tickets are limited and registrations will not be confirmed until completed consent forms have been received. Visit https://events.humanitix.com/regrowth-come-and-try# to get your tickets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/f3bb5b08-003d-4b0b-a3bc-7ecfceb491a0.png/r7_1_3272_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg