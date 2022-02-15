Maid of honour crash tackles groom dressed as Buzz Lightyear at Pambula Cup races

news, latest-news,

An unlikely race was held at the Bendigo Bank Pambula Cup Race Day on February 12, when a bride and four grooms - one dressed as Buzz Lightyear - raced special guest Ronald McDonald. The Pambula Cup at Sapphire Coast turf club was popular with married couples-to-be it seemed, with a hen's do and four separate buck's parties all enjoying the day - and then a race along the home straight. The odds looked promising as the six contenders took off, but to the surprise of the racers and the crowd, the groom dressed as Buzz came crashing to the ground - the culprit was a determined maid of honour. The maid of honour Jamie Watkins also happens to be a rugby player for the Jindabyne Rugby Union Club, the Miss Piggies. Ms Watkins said she and the other bridesmaids had been thinking of a decoy that would help their bride to be, Billie Jane, win the race. "Classic me said I'd jump the fence and take out one of the guys but at the time it was only a joke, as much as I really wanted to," Ms Watkins said. However when they overheard the buck's party seated next to them saying someone ought to tackle the groom dressed as Buzz the girls were further encouraged. "Of course we piped up and told them what we had already planned and Buzz's mates said it'd be hilarious and were completely supportive of the idea," she said. Ms Watkins then asked someone in charge if there were any rules, to which she was told "no, not really". The maid of honour sat there mulling it over in her mind, unsure whether she should go for it and risk getting kicked out of the races. "The MC started introducing the race and at the end stated 'there are no rules', well that was my cue," Ms Watkins said. "I've never kicked my shoes off so fast, I jumped the fence onto the track, lined up Buzz, and the rest is history." Ms Watkins said that they later discovered with sheer amusement, that Buzz and his buck's party were staying at the same accommodation as they were and said they all had a great rest of the afternoon together. Despite Ms Watkins' 'helping hand', the bride just missed first place as one of the other grooms, Pete Nicholson won.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/322e5774-713d-40bb-939d-63e4255f991f.jpg/r0_301_998_865_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg