Snail races raises $7000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A snail race fundraiser in Merimbula received tremendous local support, with tickets sold out and the community raising $6000 to go along with a $1000 cheque from Sapphire Coast Turf Club. The victorious racer of the night was a snail nicknamed 'Crunch' - luckily he was far from squashed in his race to the finish line. The fundraiser organised by McDonald's Merimbula and the Sapphire Coast Turf Club, was put together with the intention to create a fun and unique race. On the night guests were able to bid on snails and raise funds towards Ronald McDonald House Charities. Turf club sponsorship and marketing coordinator Jess O'Donnell said some of the snails on the night had been auctioned off at $500. "It was wonderful and such a fun evening, we had a snail track and a cake with a drawing of a big snail," she said. Ms O'Donnell said they had over 100 guests on the evening at Club Sapphire on February 11. The little racers were all given a feast of salad leaves, fruit and vegetables before their race and once the race was complete, were returned back into their natural habitat. "They had a pre-race dinner and then they were put back in their homes, so that no snails were harmed in the making of these races," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/8aaffe58-1c62-4ba2-9bba-da6bfef0d2f9.png/r1_60_638_420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg