Cricketers rally for Pink Stumps Day at Kameruka

The Kameruka Cricket Club will welcome a return to a Pink Stumps Day in support of the Glenn McGrath Foundation on Saturday, February 19. Held at the historic Lord's View Oval, the day will feature a women's T20 clash with teams made up largely of players from the Kameruka area who will be hitting the crease in some pink finery. The women's clash will take to the pitch from 9am. Then. the club's B grade mens team will also take on the moniker of the Pink Cockatoos for their scheduled clash with Mallacoota at 1pm. One of the sponsors of the day Helen McHugh will also be playing host to a special pink stumps high tea following the women's game on the day. "We haven't been able to have this for a few years, so we wanted to run it again as we always had great success in the past," a spokeswoman for the day said. "As we couldn't get a ladies team in this year's competition we still wanted to have a chance for a game of cricket and keep the interest up in hope of fielding a team next year." The spokeswoman said supporting breast cancer sufferers was also an extremely worthy cause and the club were delighted to do their bit in support of the McGrath Foundation's efforts. The McGrath Foundation is pivotal in ensuring regional areas have specialist breast care nurses who can help educate people as well as providing support for those suffering from breast cancer. The club will have canteen and bar facilities throughout the day and everyone is welcome. Organisers encourage a gold coin donation on arrival with donation boxes placed around the ground with all proceeds to the McGrath Foundation. Specialty Pink Stumps gear including hats and other merchandise will also be available on the day.

