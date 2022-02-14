Telehealth service to bolster emergency stroke treatment in Bega Valley, Eurobodalla

news, latest-news,

The NSW Telestroke Service is expanding into Bega and Moruya with the Stroke Foundation saying it would transform emergency stroke treatment in the south-east. South East Regional Hospital and Moruya District Hospital are among up to 23 rural and regional NSW hospitals that are due to be included in the service's roll out. The NSW Telestroke Service, managed by the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydney, speeds up diagnosis and supports regional clinicians in deciding the best care for the patient. This may include blood clot dissolving treatment or urgent transfer to a specialist stroke unit for more complex treatment. It does this by connecting local doctors to specialist stroke physicians via video consultation in the Emergency Department. "This crucial service will provide Eurobodalla and Bega Valley residents with rapid diagnosis and treatment from the state's expert clinicians," Meegan Connors, general manager of Southern NSW Local Health District's (SNSWLHD) Coastal Network, said. "Telestroke helps Moruya Hospital and South East Regional Hospital doctors to decide the most appropriate treatment option for each patient. These options include urgent treatment to dissolve a clot locally, or urgent transfer to a specialised stroke centre for more complex treatment where appropriate." Stroke Foundation NSW state manager Rhian Paton Kelly said telehealth was being relied on more than ever in this time of coronavirus and the NSW Telestroke Service demonstrated the technology's value extended well beyond the pandemic. "The NSW Telestroke Service is transforming stroke treatment in our state and is giving residents in the south-east the best opportunity to survive and live well after stroke," Ms Paton-Kelly said. "When a stroke strikes, it kills up to 1.9 million brain cells per minute, but treatment can stop this damage. Time saved in accessing stroke treatment is brain saved." A Stroke Foundation report found 199 residents from the federal electorate of Eden-Monaro were estimated to have experienced a stroke for the first time in 2020. Ms Paton-Kelly said the first step in ensuring better outcomes from stroke was getting to hospital quickly, "and that means recognising the F.A.S.T. [Face. Arms. Speech. Time] signs and calling triple zero (000) straight away". "I urge everyone to learn the F.A.S.T. message and share it with your friends, family and colleagues," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/01cc21f7-2d14-41bb-b18c-36ac86fc7b2f.png/r16_0_374_202_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg