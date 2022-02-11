Promises, Promises #2 - When reality hits

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

I commented last week on the slew of election promises and funding pledges being bandied about over the past fortnight as the electorate of Bega heads to the polls in today's state by-election. To many it will feel like we've only just left the polling booth only to trudge back once more, BYO pencil in hand. In December 2021 though it was all about local government and electing our councillors. In the lead-up to that particular election, timber bridges across the shire - and in particular Cuttagee Bridge - were front of mind for many in the community, and therefore a hot topic picked up on by many of the prospective councillors. To make a long story short, the Cuttagee Bridge is said to be in an unsafe state and in need of replacement, or significant repairs. There was funding on offer from the state government to replace the bridge, but the sticking point was that if a new construction could not be delivered within two years, then council would be up for the entire cost, possibly $11-12million it was reported. Given there were rumblings in the community about its heritage value, the potential to retain the beloved crossing rather than replace it with concrete, and a need for further community consultation in any case, that funding offer lapsed. Cue the election promises - we will save the bridge, we will make sure it doesn't become a concrete dual-lane freight corridor, we will petition state government for more funding to make sure the timber structure is retained. For those playing at home, Cuttagee Bridge already has concrete pylons and steel girders underneath the timber deck. And even then it's struggling to remain safe, undergoing emergency repairs last month and with a speed and load limit imposed. Admirably, Councillor Helen O'Neil followed through on pre-election promises, bringing Cuttagee Bridge's future before this week's council meeting with a view to make sure it was retained as a timber or hybrid crossing, and state and/or federal funding sought to do so. After four distinct motions - all of which failed to garner a majority vote - and 1.5 hours of debate, the council found itself right back where we were last March - with a failing bridge that has no funding commitment nor timeframe for replacement. It may be overdramatising the situation, but Cr Mitchell Nadin put it succinctly when he said there were only two options - let Cuttagee Bridge fall over, or rebuild something within the funding framework of state or federal government requirements. And those requirements will never allow a timber bridge on a rural road when safety and climate change are factors being considered. "This is about separating fantasy from reality," Cr Nadin said. It's a hard truth to hear I know. And while we're on the subjects of truths being spilled, Cr Nadin went on: "When you're out in the community and making promises it is easy to get carried away, especially when you don't know all the facts. "Once you're elected and you do know the full gamut of information...you have the right to change your mind. "I think that's what makes a mature and responsible councillor." Let's hope that doesn't apply to all promises made during an election campaign, but I get the point. - Ben Smyth, Editor

