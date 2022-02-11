Wassim's coffee and chat with Premier Dominic Perrottet

news, latest-news,

For anyone who knows Wassim Hayfa, it would not have come as a surprise. But seeing the Bega cafe owner crossing the street with a tray of coffees and heading directly to the Premier for a chat was no doubt unexpected for Dominic Perrottet and his media minders. While the rest of us set up cameras and got notebooks ready for the sod turning at a new Bega police station site last week, Wassim caught the ear of the Premier - and held it for a good 12 minutes. The great coffee wouldn't have hurt. READ ALSO: Everything you need to know ahead of the Bega by-election Wassim said Mr Perrottet was genuine and receptive and even allowed him more time as the Premier's team looked to move him closer to the chrome shovel and media pack for the actual reason for the visit. "I felt it was a great opportunity, from a cafe owner's point of view - I have a lot of conversations and speak with a lot of people. I feel like I'm a diversity hub," Wassim said. "I love people and listening to people. I felt a responsibility to be a voice for all these people. "It was an opportunity to represent everyone for 12 minutes and give Parliament a strong message - and I got to go straight to the top!" Wassim said he was able to share with Mr Perrottet what he believed were three key topics essential to the state and country's future prosperity - Indigenous voice and votes in parliament; bringing universities and support for youth into smaller regional towns; and bringing industry and manufacturing back to Australia. "He was not dismissive at all," Wassim said. "He was interested to hear my story and where I come from in Lebanon. READ ALSO: City doctor's love for Far South Coast after positive placement experience "I've been here 15 years and I grew up always knowing that Australia was a land of opportunity, and that it was self-sufficient and giving in its minerals and resources. "For over 40,000 years Aboriginal people respected this land and its resources - we really need to cherish and respect our land as well and not sell it off cheaply." As well as its natural resources, Wassim said it was also important our people's skills and talents were respected and nurtured. "I am concerned that our youth are always thinking the grass is greener on the other side. I was that kid. "If we can we need to support young people and bring universities to small towns so they don't have to leave home - home is the best place to be. "We have geniuses here, we have the best scientists, the best engineers. We need to bring back manufacturing to Australia. We can make electric cars right here. "I said to him [the Premier] one thing i would beg of you, bring back industry to Australia."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/7c7167e6-4850-4cde-bec5-fa146af8600a.jpg/r13_167_5009_2990_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg