Shooters, Fishers and Farmers name Victor Hazir for Bega by-election tilt

Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party Leader Robert Borsak MLC has formally endorsed Victor Hazir as the candidate for the upcoming Bega by-election to be held on Saturday, February 12. Mr Hazir is the secretary of the Taxi Owners Small Business Association of New South Wales (TOSBA), and has been involved in small business for over 40 years. "The Liberal Nationals have dropped the ball on a number of issues within the electorate over the many years they've held the seat and it's time for change" Mr Hazir said. "I've been involved with small businesses for over 40 and it's deeply concerning to see the recent negative impact these small businesses have had to endure as a direct result of poor government decisions. "The seat of Bega has been a safe seat for far too long. It's been overlooked on issues ranging from the timber industry to healthcare and beyond. This by-election is a chance to shine a light on the governments ignorance to the working class and mismanagement of the state. "I look forward to the challenge ahead and wish the other candidates the best of luck in their campaigns.

