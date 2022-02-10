Vegemite and Cheese blend relaunches with Bega logo

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ahead of a day that is reserved for celebrating great loves, Vegemite has announced the arrival of one of Australia's best-matched pairings, Vegemite and cheese. In time for Valentine's Day, Vegemite's Cheesybite is revealing a new look and relaunching with a new name. The arrival of Vegemite and Cheese marks the first time the Bega logo has appeared on a Vegemite product since Bega Cheese purchased the brand in 2017, returning Vegemite ownership to Australian hands. The spread is the perfect blend of two of Australia's classics - Vegemite and Bega Cream Cheese. READ ALSO: UOW Bega campus celebrates graduates "Vegemite understands that Australians are passionate about both Vegemite and cheese - so we know that they're going to love this refreshed combination," Vegemite marketing manager Jacqui Roth said. Vegemite and Cheese is made with Bega cream cheese and has a creamier, milder taste compared to standalone Vegemite, making it a great addition to some of your favourite recipes, or a great snack on the go. "Vegemite and Cheese is perfect for scooping, snacking, or spreading," Ms Roth said. . "And if you're looking for some recipe inspiration, we have released some great recipes to celebrate the relaunch of Vegemite and Cheese, from Vegemite nachos to a Vegemite and Cheese pull apart." READ MORE: Vegemite hot cross buns now on sale at Coles supermarkets Vegemite and Cheese has no artificial colours, no artificial flavours, is gluten free and a source of B Vitamins. It replaces the company's 'Cheesybite' product and will roll out on supermarket shelves nationally from today. Prep Time: 10 | Cooking Time: 20 | Serves: 4 Ingredients 250g corn chips 2 tbsp Vegemite & Cheese 1 cup cheese, grated 1 avocado, smashed 1/4 cup tomato salsa 2 tbsp light sour cream Coriander to garnish Method 1. Pre-heat oven to 200°C. 2. Arrange the corn chips in a heat-proof dish. 3. In a small bowl mix Vegemite & Cheese with 1 1/2 tablespoons of hot water and stir well. You want a thick pouring consistency. 4. Pour Vegemite & Cheese over the nachos. Sprinkle over grated cheese and place in the oven for 10-12 minutes until the cheese has melted. 5. Remove the corn chips from oven. Dollop over avocado, salsa, and sour cream. Garnish with coriander and serve immediately. For more recipe ideas, click here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/a96ef8da-25e8-4a06-90fc-6f610af6e198.jpg/r3_340_5658_3535_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg