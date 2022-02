news, latest-news,

It was all smiles and a few tears, from both kids and parents, around the Bega Valley Shire during the first week and second of February, when Kindergarten for 2022 commenced. Teachers reported that students were very engaged in their activities and behaved phenomenally. Parents were relieved their children seemed to adjust well to the change. Here is a collection of snaps from around the shire thanks to our lovely schools.

