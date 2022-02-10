Pambula Cup coming in hot

news, latest-news,

Hot on the heels of the Bega Cup Carnival, the Pambula Cup will offer a family-friendly atmosphere as well a six race full TAB card on Saturday, February 12. The Cup Carnival attracted more runners than any previous event at the Sapphire Coast Turf Club and officials said that showcase has left a lasting impression with trainers that will bolster ongoing race meets into the future. There are 50 acceptances ready to take a run on Saturday, meaning there will be plenty on offer for race goers with solid fields throughout the day. Conditions have been perfect trackside and officials invite everyone to head along and set up on the hillside to enjoy some sunshine. Pack a rug and a picnic, but the club is a licenced venue and byo alcohol is not permitted. The bar and canteen will be open. Gates open at 12.15pm with free buses running to and from the track. Visit sapphirecoastturfclub.com.au for pick up times and locations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/7503e8fd-dc05-4add-be14-acf412f8b23c.JPG/r2_356_6956_4285_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg