University of Wollongong celebrates graduating students of Bega Campus

Twenty-seven students from the University of Wollongong's Bega campus graduated from a range of faculties on Thursday, February 12. The celebration was held at the Bega Civic Centre and it was the first time that a graduation ceremony had been held at UOW Bega since 2019. The celebrations also marked 550 graduates from the campus since it was opened 22 years ago. University of Wollongong Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson travelled to Bega to take part in the academic procession and graduation ceremony. Due to the pandemic, it was the first time Professor Davidson had been able to travel to the South Coast campuses since taking over as Vice-Chancellor last May. Professor Davidson said she was excited to be able to visit the Bega campus and meet with the staff and students who keep the regional campuses running. READ ALSO: "UOW's regional campuses are incredibly important to the university and to the communities which we serve. "The staff are tireless and hardworking, and do so much to make our campuses a vibrant, dynamic place for students from all walks of life," she said. Following the ceremony, Professor Davidson took part in a tour of the Bega campus, where she met with students, staff, graduates, and scholarship recipients. Campus manager at UOW Bega Samantha Avitaia said it was a great opportunity to show off the campus and provide Professor Davidson with the opportunity to hear about the research, workforce, and education needs of the Bega Valley directly from the community. On Friday, February 11, Professor Davidson was to travel to UOW Batemans Bay, to oversee its graduation ceremony of 27 students, tour the campus, and meet with UOW Batemans Bay staff for lunch. Students at all UOW campuses will be welcomed back to campus at the end of February, to coincide with orientation week and the beginning of autumn session.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/136b43b5-cd3c-4baf-9322-a662c8f289ae.JPG/r2_429_4590_3021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg