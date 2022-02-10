Hundreds of doggos and their handlers enjoy Bermagui dog show

news, latest-news,

More than 200 dogs travelled from all over the country to take part in the weekend's obedience trials at Bermagui. Hosted by the Bega Valley Kennel and Obedience Club, Dickinson Oval Bermagui was alive with hundreds of dogs and their owners over three days of best in breed judging and obedience trials. Among the local winners was Bodhi, the border collie, owned by kennel club members Averill Goodwin. Bodhi competed on Saturday, February 5, in the evening obedience trials and was awarded second place with 99 points. Bodhi competed again on Monday evening and placed first, with 100 points. The club said this was an "absolutely outstanding achievement considering Bodhi competed against the best of the best dogs in his class of competition". More than 200 dogs competed in the trials overall and travelled with their handlers from multiple states in this country to do so.

