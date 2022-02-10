Idyllic conditions for shoot

news, latest-news,

The Bega Gun Club's February shoot welcomed a slightly smaller field than usual with some away contesting the Golden Crow and Majura Park meets. However, an enthusiastic field lined up in near-perfect conditions for the round. The club offered three rounds with a 40-target double barrel, a 30 target single barrel and 30 targets of continental with AA and A grades combined for the day. Phil Craig dropped just a single target to lead the opening round with 39/40 from Dean Shipton one back on 38. In B Grade, Kevin Hurt showed good form, taking first with a 39/40. Steve McIntyre shot 36 for second place. Mick Diss took C Grade honours with 36 from Bert Deacon 35. Shipton went one better in the second round, winning the single barrel with 28/30 from Alf Niesar (who won a shoot off with Tony Gray). John Siede topped B grade with 27 from George Toyne on 25. Tony Gray headed the continental round in AA/A grade pulling ahead of Keith Pearce in a shoot off. Toyne shot very consistently to win B Grade 29 with Steve McIntyre in second, 28. Deacon picked up his third prize for the day winning C Grade with a score of 28 from Walker in second. High Gun for the shoot went to Tony Gray with a score of 93/100. Next month the club offers the Fimac Engineering Handicap Shield of 100 targets. Club working bee is down for Wednesday 23rd Feb, starting at 10am for all who are able to make it. The Club has acquired and AED unit via Club funds and a Sport and Rec grant.

