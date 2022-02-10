Footy pub draw gears up for start

news, latest-news,

A popular rugby league fixture will return next week with the pre-season pub comp set to start with all four teams returning. "It's our second year and we've still got good numbers with 80 players involved so that's really good," organiser Scott Barton said. Swelling COVID-19 cases during the holiday season put the comp in a bit of doubt, but there is plenty of eagerness now that conditions have eased again. "It's been really hard because we had that big hit in early January," Barton said, "but people are getting really keen, being a Friday night it's refreshing having the whole weekend to recover." The grand finals of the Bega touch football competition on February 11 has many returning players pumped up and has provided an outlet, Barton said. "Just getting the ball in hand and getting down there and seeing people - the touch has been really good for that." The touch finals kick off at 6pm Friday with the Blue Heelers facing up against the Commercial Hotel team. On the opposite field the Steamed Hams will go into play as rank favourites following back to back wins in recent weeks when they line up against the Hunters. Then at 6.45pm the Glebe Trotters come up against the Nor Easters. On the other ground, Chris Dunning Electrical face their biggest task yet when they take on eight-time grand final contenders in Glory Glory. Barton was eager to springboard into the pub comp to refresh a focus on league. Two games will run each night of the pub comp with the first match at 6pm and the second game at 6.50pm, both on Friday, February 18. Barton said he was delighted to see the comp provide opportunities for Wolumla and Cobargo to be represented on the footy field. "A lot of the massive crowds last year had to do with those two teams, it's just great for Wolumla and Cobargo communities to see a bit of footy coming out."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Xn3KP2xbyFBWgTmsCMnW6P/d491b3ea-dec7-4008-b8e1-21835b07e1f0.jpg/r0_101_1707_1065_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg