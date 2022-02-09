South Coast Gig Guide, February 8-14

news, latest-news,

The Hoops at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10 bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Klaus Tietz at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10.30pm Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm Joe Driscoll at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm "Nunsense" - A Musical Comedy. Wolumla Hall 8pm. Tickets $35 & $25(conc). Book at www.trybooking.com/BVTQD All profits to Sapphire Life Opportunities. Don't Come Mondays at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm Tony Jaggers at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm Ricky Bloomfield at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Pickin' Thyme at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Howlin' Mitch at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 5pm-8pm Nick Garbett's The Glider Tour at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. Entry free but bookings essential via Humanitix. 5pm-8pm Ashleigh Chapman at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5pm-9pm Chris Harland at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Roddy Reason at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10.30pm "Nunsense" - A Musical Comedy. Wolumla Hall 8pm. Tickets $35 & $25(conc). Book at https://www.trybooking.com/BVTQD All profits to Sapphire Life Opportunities. Sam Stevenson at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm Ricky Bloomfield at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm Felicity Dowd at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm The Figmentz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1-4pm. $20 bookings essential. 0407 691 640 Candelo Blues Club Jam Day hosted by Rick Bamford & Friends at Top Pub, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential on 6495 6012. $5 at the door. Tony Jaggers at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm Corinne Gibbons presents MELT; a musical and multimedia feast for the senses at Four Winds, Barraga Bay. 3pm-5pm. Tickets via Humanitix Ride the Wind at Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham. 2pm-6pm "Nunsense" - A Musical Comedy. Wolumla Hall 3pm. Tickets $35 & $25(conc). Book at www.trybooking.com/BVTQD All profits to Sapphire Life Opportunities. Mark Davin at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm Wrack n Ruin at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm Southern Impact at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm Totum at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Rob Simpson at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change due to the varied nature of COVID restrictions. For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com

