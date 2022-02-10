Developer contributions review due soon and what Bega candidates think about the issue

news, latest-news,

On February 18 IPART (Independent Pricing & Regulatory Tribunal) will release the findings of its reviews into developer contributions to councils. These contributions or costs, are applied to new developments and are used for council infrastructure. Additional development results in extra use of existing infrastructure and may require additional infrastructure to be built. IPART was given the job, by the NSW government, of finding the balance between development unhindered by costs that are too severe, and the needs of councils and their communities to have suitable infrastructure. IPART is reviewing components of the infrastructure contributions system to ensure contributions plans reflect development-contingent costs only. Even before the draft report came out in October, Bega Valley Shire Council had flagged the reforms saying it would detrimentally impact the shire's communities. Developer contributions are used to finance additional infrastructure essential to growing communities, such as roads, footpaths, street lighting, parks, playgrounds, water and sewage utilities. There were fears reforms would mean a reduction in local community infrastructure projects, that the NSW government could dictate where council funds should be spent or even send contributions to be spent outside of the shire. In its submission to IPART, Local Government NSW said the draft report "demonstrated a notable bias towards developers" with "undue emphasis on the need to reduce costs to developers". "This is borne out in the pervasive emphasis on minimum costs and base level standards for infrastructure and facilities, with councils required to find funding elsewhere if their communities expect a higher standard," the LGNSW submission stated. IPART said the review was not about telling councils what type or standard of local infrastructure they should invest in to meet the needs of their communities. "Our advice covers the contributions that councils can recover from developers for base level infrastructure. Where communities demand higher levels of service, councils may elect to deliver these services via funding from voluntary agreements, the broader ratepayer base, or possibly via grants," IPART said. But the LGNSW said the implicit assumption that councils have the capacity to provide alternative funding for higher standards of infrastructure was severely misplaced and "surprising given IPART's close engagement in local government finances". That the Housing Industry Association (HIA) appears generally happy with the draft, probably indicates which way the review is going. "HIA considers that the report provides a satisfactory review of the relevant issues and therefore for the greater part, we do not consider it necessary to provide detailed comment on each section," the organisation said. However, the HIA did make reference to the transparency of councils saying that local government must have a willingness to engage in open dialogue with industry and a preparedness to consider and implement other approaches. The draft report caused sufficent outcry that decisions from the review will not be enacted until July 2024. In the meantime we asked candidates in the NSW Bega state by-election to give their thoughts on developer contribution reforms. Four candidates responded: Fiona Kotvojs, Liberal Dr Kotvojs said the NSW government had been fixing a patchwork system that was inconsistent, with a plan developed by independent experts that had considered feedback from industry, councils and community. "The government provides support for councils through a number of grants, such as Supporting Local Communities, Community Road Safety Fund and Stronger Country Communities, and needs to ensure that councils use their funding efficiently and effectively with transparency for ratepayers," Dr Kotvojs said. "The NSW government will be consulting further with local government to make sure that they are able to get the developer contributions needed for investment in local public infrastructure, while ensuring that ratepayers are not overburdened with council rates. If elected, I intend to work with our councils to help ensure sufficient funding for the region's infrastructure needs," she added. Dr Kotvojs said she had encouraged Bega Valley and Eurobodalla Councils to apply for the NSW government's $1.4 million grants, enabling infrastructure and public spaces, to help speed up the delivery of new housing. Dr Karin Geiselhart, Sustainable Australia Dr Geiselhart said her party did not support state government's proposal to take some of the developer contributions that are currently going to local councils. "Local councils need to keep the developer contributions to fund community infrastructure and services," Dr Geiselhart said. Jeffrey Hawkins, Independent Mr Hawkins said that while he wasn't conversant with the technicalities of development processes, he welcomed the opportunity to learn how to best address the concern raised regarding developer costs. "From practical experience, I would think that supporting local development would encourage community investment in our communities, to support our lifestyle choices, while external or foreign investment should be guided by the needs of the community, as opposed to profit driven motives," Mr Hawkins said. Ursula Bennett, Independent Ms Bennett said she was not familiar with the issue but would be "prepared to look at it in depth at a later date."

