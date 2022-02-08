news, latest-news,

What better reason to travel our beautiful coast do you need other than to enjoy the many ocean pools it has on offer? For three friends from the NSW Tweed Valley that's exactly what they decided when they planned their e-bike Ocean Pool Odyssey. But because they were going to do the trip anyway, to make the most of it they are also fundraising for worthwhile charities along the way. Cyclists Linda Cash, Meg Main and Jeanette Mouatt left the Victorian border on Sunday, February 6, heading - eventually - to Snapper Rocks at Tweed Heads on the Queensland border. First stop on the "crazy ride" visiting as many of NSW's ocean pools as possible was at Eden where the trio enjoyed a dip in the Thompson Point Baths and Aslings Beach Rockpool. On Monday it was Tathra and Mimosa Rocks National Park, while Blue Pool at Bermagui beckoned for their Tuesday destination. READ ALSO: Boyd's Tower precinct to be closed for post-bushfire repairs, redevelopment We caught up with Linda as the team enjoyed coffee and sourdough toast at Blend cafe on Tuesday morning. "Mimosa Rocks was just stunning," she said. "We had a fabulous tour yesterday with Navigate Expeditions," she added, praising Jess from Navigate for being their guide. "I used to work in international tourism but lost that job to COVID," Linda said. "In March 2020 I started a travel blog and bought an e-bike with my first JobKeeper payment." She said travelling the NSW coast had always appealed to her, and along with some friends from her dragon boat club they decided "let's just do it!" "The ocean pools were as good a reason as any to stop along the way. "I've been a scuba diver for 30 years and I've always had an affinity for the oceans. "And when Jeanette was a kid her dad took her to the Bondi Icebergs every weekend." READ ALSO: Gerry Harvey purchase sets land sale record for Narooma Linda's husband is driving the support car along with the husband of another friend "who lent him to us for the trip". As well as pitching the camp at each stop they brought a drone along to capture some of the spectacular scenery and ocean pools from the air. The trio of cyclists plan to cover between 50-80km each day and dip their toes into as many ocean pools as they can along the journey, which Linda estimated will take them around four to six weeks - particularly as they are in no hurry and want to enjoy the local sights and hospitality at each stop. There's a particularly special stop expected on Wednesday as Meg celebrates her 74th birthday. The odyssey is entirely self-funded, so every dollar donated to their GoFundMe page is heading to their nominated charities, one each. For Linda it's the National Breast Care Foundation, Meg is supporting Uki Refugee Project and Jeanette Myeloma Australia. "We were going to do this trip anyway so all money goes directly to the charities," Linda said. "I lost my granny and aunt to breast cancer so I know it's in the family. And our local dragon boat club has always been a big supporter of Dragons Abreast." You can follow the Ocean Pool Odyssey on Facebook or via Linda's blog 'A girl and her e-bike' where there are also links to the various charities if you wish to add your support.

