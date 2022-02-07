Rhiannon Ballantyne named Cobargo's AgShows Young Woman of 2022

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Cobargo's Rhiannon Ballantyne has been named Cobargo AP&H Society's AgShows Young Woman of 2022 and will make her first official public appearance at the Cobargo Show on February 12 and 13. Ms Ballantyne, 20, hails from the township of Cobargo, having attended primary schooling at Cobargo Primary School and secondary education at Bega High School. In her youth she was a member of the Cobargo Scouts, as well as the local swimming and soccer clubs. She was selected to represent Cobargo in December last year and said the main reason she chose to put herself forward was to improve her interview and public speaking skills. READ ALSO: She said she also wanted to be able to demonstrate to other young women that despite not having grown up on property, the experience was still an opportunity for regional people who grew up in town. She impressed the judges with her responses in regards to the recovery efforts since the Black Summer bushfires. "I don't think it's gone as quickly as it should have, but then again there hasn't been enough resources or tradies to be able to make the rebuild go quicker. And now with the shortages of materials, it's going even slower," she said. Ms Ballantyne works full-time at the Working Dog Bakery and prior to that, she worked at the Cobargo Hotel. Through her work, she has had the opportunity to meet local people and often gets progress reports from her regular customers about their rebuilding efforts post bushfire. READ ALSO: In terms of her hobbies, Ms Ballantyne collects vinyl records and has all the classics including The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, and The Rolling Stones. She also loves to read romance novels and said if ever she does not like how a story finishes, she has a secret talent for creatively re-writing the ending. "I've read some stories and thought, I didn't really like how that went so I'll go and write something of my own and make it how I wanted it to end," she said. Ms Ballantyne has been a long time supporter of the Cobargo Show and said she goes every year. "It's by far my favourite show on the South Coast, I think it's the best but I'm a little bit biased," she said. Her duties to judge the baby of the show and the tiny tots competition were two highlights that Ms Ballantyne was most excited about for the upcoming show, but said the rodeo was the event not to be missed. Although she thought about entering the ladies heifer ride, she did not want to possibly hurt herself and not be able to attend the AgShows Young Woman's zone 3 competition in only a matter of weeks. On February 26, Ms Ballantyne will head to Cooma to represent the Cobargo District for the zone 3 ambassador position. Cobargo's Carmen McGregor was selected as the Zone 3 Ambassador for the Sydney Show in 2020, but due to the show's cancellation that year, her time in the spotlight did not come until the 2021 Sydney show. "Carmen has been a wonderful ambassador for our district promoting and representing Cobargo very proudly and is now an active member of our committee," said Cobargo AgShow Young Woman coordinator Christy Holland. In Cooma, the Cobargo 2022 winner Ms Ballantyne will meet the other young women who have secured their spots and participate in a formal interview process and attend a lunch and dinner event with the judges. There will be two winners who will then go on to represent the region at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Fifteen women across the state will then be selected to attend the week-long event in Sydney.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/a0cd7e05-0a5f-4696-a13f-42bca70da635.jpg/r0_511_2175_1740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg