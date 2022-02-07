AFL recognises Rixon's tireless efforts

news, latest-news,

Shirley Rixon, who was awarded with a Medal of the Order of Australia on Australia Day for her volunteering pursuits, has been recognised as one of nine people providing contributions to the sport by the Australian Football League (AFL). Ms Rixon was recognised for her contributions to both the Sapphire Coast AFL (SCAFL), the Tathra Sea Eagles Football Club and others since 2003, but also her efforts providing photo media coverage of the AFL Masters National Carnivals. Ms Rixon recalls baby-sitting in Eden when she was asked to prepare a meal for three Carlton footballers, one who had just secured a VFL premiership. The trio showed her insights of the code, while watching a video of the premiership victory and Shirley recalls one of the young men being future hall-of-famer and Brownlow medallist Alex Jesaulenko. She said it sparked a life-long love of the game. She has since done countless volunteer hours, starting with local SCAFL clubs at the Merimbula Marlins in 2003 before their dissolution and other clubs since. However, Ms Rixon rarely misses an opportunity to capture games on camera with her photography also widely recognised. Under the guidance of John Dyball, the AFL South Coast Development Officer, Shirley grabbed the opportunity to photograph Auskick events and school clinics on camera for a couple of years and the recorded history was given back. For more than a decade she captured those moments at the invitation of NSW Schoolboys manager and well-known Pambula man Phil Jackson. She would go on to take photos for the Pambula Panthers, the Merimbula Diggers and the Tathra Sea Eagles for a number of years now. In 2016 the inaugural AFL GWS Giants Club Person of the Year Award was presented to Ms Rixon by then president of the Tathra club, Greg Coman. Ms Rixon's photo records also helped salvage memories for the Pambula Panthers after many of their records were lost to a fire. She has captured memories at the annual Easter Masters Carnival for almost two decades and was once invited by Tony Lovett to don an Aboriginal All Stars jumper in 2017 and have a run. "Shirley, put down your camera because you're on and grab the aboriginal jumper," he had instructed. Ms Rixon was the only woman to play in the carnival and went on to kick two goals. In 2019 she was taking photos at the SCAFL presentation when it was announced she was named the Volunteer of the Year after two separate clubs nominated her. Ms Rixon is a self-confessed Carlton fan and when the club headed to Merimbula's Berrambool Oval in 2007 for a clinic, she donned the club colours and was first to welcome the team bus on its arrival. Ms Rixon said her only regret is that the Sapphire Coast's now incredibly popular women's division had not started in her era, saying she "would be right there from the beginning". AFL Commission Chair Richard Goyder said it was wonderful to see Ms Rixon recognised as one of the nine medal recipients. "Community football is the base of our game, and I'm delighted that fantastic servants of our clubs are being honoured for the thousands of hours they have committed to a club and a sport they love, and to provide a pathway for those who wish to be part of something bigger than themselves," Mr Goyder said. "The 2022 Australia Day Honours recognise people within our game who have provided lifetimes of service to junior football for girls and boys, club football, state league and AFL clubs, umpiring and umpire coaching, and the preservation of our game's history. "Congratulations and thank you to each of these wonderful servants of our game."

