Solar savings bring bright smiles to Quaama volunteer firefighters

Savings being made through Bega Valley's community solar program were donated back to the Quaama Rural Fire Brigade at the weekend. In 2015, Clean Energy for Eternity in a joint venture with Bega Valley Shire Council constructed the first community-owned solar farm in Australia - the IMAGINE solar array helping power the Tathra sewage treatment plant. A memorandum of understanding allowed net savings from the solar farm to be used by CEFE to fund further community solar installations. In 2020 that MoU was renegotiated with an added clause that allows net savings from any CEFE-funded solar/battery installation on public buildings in the shire to be redirected via CEFE's public fund back to each relevant public building. CEFE secretary Prue Kelly said this arrangement is the first of its kind between local government and an autonomous, voluntary, not for profit organisation. Thanks to the deal between council and CEFE - and assisted by live music fundraising events - solar power systems were installed on the Quaama, Rocky Hall and Kiah RFS sheds over the past 15 months. On Saturday, CEFE presented the first refund savings cheque, of $400, to the Quaama Rural Fire Brigade. Refunds for the others will follow, Ms Kelly said. "Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and BVSC director of planning Alice Howe were highly complimentary to both the brigade and CEFE for the voluntary community work we all do," she said. "Thanks Bega Valley."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/923ac034-a64f-4fe8-9450-61f05648fb66.jpg/r64_221_1395_973_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg