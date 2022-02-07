NSW Farmers to host Bega, Monaro by-election candidate forums

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

NSW Farmers is hosting "meet the candidate" webinars for the Bega and Monaro electorates ahead of important by-elections for these regions. Bega's will be held on Tuesday, February 8, from 5pm, and Monaro on Wednesday, February 9, from 6pm. NSW Farmers president James Jackson said the forums were a valuable opportunity for constituents to get to know the candidates and their standpoint on agricultural and regional issues. "Agriculture has significant momentum right now, but the sector must plan for the future and work with decision-makers to promote growth opportunities in line with the $30billion by 2030 target," he said. READ ALSO: Bega candidates canvassed on environmental issues "After the by-elections, NSW Farmers will seek to meet the new MPs to progress critical land use planning reform, local road and health infrastructure upgrades, and tertiary and vocational training improvements. "We will also continue to seek the exclusion of farmland from the proposed property tax, which presents a higher ongoing cost than the current transfer duty." Mr Jackson said the Bega and Monaro regions were home to key commodities for which NSW Farmers was pushing for change. "Dairy is a big industry in these electorates, and we want to see meaningful industry reform to strengthen the voice of dairy farmers in the state and nationally," Mr Jackson said. "We want to see the NSW government's commitment to increase coastal harvestable rights to 30 per cent fulfilled, so farmers can better prepare for dryer times, and the oyster industry needs ongoing support to recover from successive setbacks such as flooding and disruption to key tourism and hospitality markets." Mr Jackson concluded that research and development, biosecurity and animal welfare would also need to be critical focus areas for leaders representing the Monaro and Bega electorates. To register for the webinars, use the links below: Bega: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_veamBTpOQry6y2kg-Uv9vA Monaro: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AUruie0cSTOquLH9nTiiPA

