Get in quick for snail races fundraiser in Merimbula

Get in quick for tickets to a snail race fundraiser event organised by McDonald's Merimbula and the Sapphire Coast Turf Club. This fun and unique race will be held at a dinner event at Club Sapphire on February 11, where guests will be able to bid on snails to help raise funds towards Ronald McDonald House Charities. If watching snails race was not already entertaining enough, the little racers and their background stories will also make you laugh. The snails have been given special names for the race - among them Stuck-on-Shoe, Crunch and there's even a snail called Escar-go-go! Community relations representative at Bega and Merimbula McDonald's Penny Malone said there will be five races with five snails in each race. First place winners will go up against each other for the "grand champion snail". Ms Malone said the the snails will be racing on a circular track, starting from the centre out and the first to touch the circle's perimeter wins. The event will begin at 6pm and includes a two course dinner, an auction of the snails, presentation, finishing with the snail races. The event is for people aged 18 and over, tickets are limited and are available until Tuesday, February 8. For bookings visit Club Sapphire website: clubsapphire.com.au. Ms Malone said there will be four lucky draws through the night and the winner of the race will win a cash prize and trophy cup. Ms Malone said she's looking forward to the event and the opportunity for people to come together for a light-hearted evening, raising money for a good cause. "I know a lot of people that have needed help from Ronald McDonald House Charities over the years, so my motivation is to make a difference to community by getting money together and making sure everyone has a good time as well," she said. READ ALSO: Pambula's Cooper Woods makes debut at Beijing Winter Olympics

