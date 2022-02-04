Pambula's Cooper Woods makes debut at Beijing Winter Olympics

news, latest-news,

Pambula's own Winter Olympian Cooper Woods competed in the men's moguls freestyle skiing in Beijing on Thursday night. Although it wasn't enough to qualify, he still has one more chance to go through to the finals. The 21-year-old made his debut at the Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 3, finishing with a score of 74.65, putting him in 14th place. Only the top 10 made it through the first qualification event, but Cooper has another chance to make it through to the final in the second qualifier on Saturday evening. READ ALSO: From Pambula Beach to Beijing, Cooper Woods lives Olympic dream His mother Katrina Woods spoke with Cooper and said he was really happy with his run and was excited to ski again on Saturday. He said the course was really tricky due to the snow conditions and the extremely cold temperatures, but that he liked how steep the course was and that the airs were really tight. Ms Woods said she felt really nervous watching her son on the television last night. "It was very, very stressful, but we're so happy, he put down a really solid run. "He probably just needs to go a little bit quicker and make some little adjustments, but he had a really clean run as far as his skiing went. "He actually got the highest air scores out of anyone so that's a real positive," she said. READ ALSO: Cooper's three younger brothers were very excited to watch their big brother face the slopes, with the two youngest leaving him video messages of support that he later posted to his Instagram account. "It's been really wonderful for them to see and enjoy, I wish we were over there, it's been pretty hard not to actually be there, but it's an unprecedented games with no spectators. "Most days we talk to him and it's definitely an experience and he's loving every minute of it, so it's really exciting for him." Luckily for Cooper, his aunty and uncle are over with him in Beijing at the moment, with his aunty working as a sports journalist for AAP and his uncle, the head of the NSW Institute of Sport's winter section. Ms Woods said her son had been loving the village despite being confined to only being able to mix with other Australians. There they had been treated to freshly made barista coffee and snacks from home. "We've had so many wonderful messages of support from the whole community, so it's been lovely," said Ms Woods. Cooper will be competing again at 9pm on Saturday evening and has already placed well to be in with a good chance of heading to the finals. Spectators can tune into Channel 7 to watch. Australian women's mogul competitors Jakara Anthony and Britt Cox have both already qualified for the finals.

