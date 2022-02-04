'There's never been a better time to study': TAFE NSW responds to Greens claims of enrolment issues

news, latest-news,

TAFE NSW has downplayed recent claims made by NSW Greens representatives over a "messy" enrolment system, and said the government is spending $1.97billion on TAFE NSW this financial year. "There's never been a better time to study at TAFE NSW," Minister for Skills and Training, Alister Henskens said. Mr Henskens said the government was investing in a range of fee-free and low-fee courses to help people get the skills they need for the jobs they want. READ ALSO: Generous Tathra businesses fund lifeguards through February, Easter school holidays He further assured that the government was spending more than a billion dollars on TAFE education for students this year. "The NSW government is investing a record $1.97billion in TAFE NSW this financial year, plus $251million in new and upgraded teaching facilities and equipment," Mr Henskens said. Mr Henskens said the government's investment was about creating a space to give necessary skills to future tradies. "We've recently opened the brand new Bega Multi-Trades Hub, which is giving tradies the skills and training they need in areas like construction, building, plumbing and bricklaying," he said. TAFE NSW also denied the extent of delays to student enrolment as claimed by the Greens and NSW Teachers Federation this week A TAFE NSW spokeswoman said that the claimed wait time of over an hour was false and that it currently stood at an average of less than six minutes. "In the last seven days 11,000 enrolment applications have been submitted through the website and tens-of-thousands of students have commenced semester one studies at TAFE NSW this week," the spokeswoman said. The spokeswoman confirmed they had been receiving a large volume of calls, having recorded a total of 170,000 calls, from people seeking study advice about semester one. READ ALSO: Bega's new $16m police station breaks ground

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/3ed4e22f-763f-42c8-9616-e1ffd61a4b88.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg