Tathra Beach House sports 'eye-catching' mural of iconic wharf

A mural of the iconic Tathra Wharf has been painted along the wall of Tathra Beach House Apartments' front office. Since its completion in December 2021, the mural has attracted many people, who have posed in front of or taken pictures of the seascape painting. Owner of Tathra Beach House Apartments Rob White said he likes to decorate the premises with local artwork to add more character to blank walls, but also support local artists. "I just wanted to support some local work and create something that strikes the interest of people walking past," Mr White said. Mr White commissioned Glenn Morton, an artist living in the area for the last two years, who specialises in oil paintings of landscapes and seascapes to paint the mural. READ ALSO: Pambula couple Nathan and Rochelle Lygon celebrate a traditional, down-to-earth wedding Mr Morton said he was given free range to paint whatever he liked on the wall, to which he chose to paint the Tathra Wharf in the light of the early morning. "I went across on the beach directly opposite and chose a view looking back at the wharf at the best light, I could find it and that was pretty early morning," Mr Morton said At first Mr Morton painted up a draft on a canvas and then carried it across to the wall to paint it to scale. Mr Morton said he usually paints in secluded places in nature, and painting in public had been different and an enjoyable experience. "I normally paint in the bush but here I was in full public view and the response from people and the questions they came to ask and number of photos they took it was unbelievable," Mr Morton said. "It was fabulous and people really enjoyed it and from an artist point of view, it puts you out there." Mr White and his son Murray said they enjoyed watching the art progress. "He started with just the outline at first, then we had a couple days of rain, so a week later he came back started filling in a bit of the colours," Murray said. Murray said for both of them, their favourite part of the painting was the dog prints in the sand and the forgotten stick. "The artist told us the story about how the owners threw the stick for the dog and the dog chased after it but wasn't actually interested, so the stick stayed there and so did all the footprints and it just became part of the story of that artwork," Murray said. READ ALSO: Generous Tathra businesses fund lifeguards through February, Easter school holidays

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/dbe5a60d-54bf-4f73-bf55-a4cd87dcb889.JPG/r4_265_5183_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg