Free tickets have just been released for a youth-based open stage event, Beats by the Beach, which aims to bring local artists and youth together, for an evening of entertainment at Pambula Beach. The event has been organised by the YRG group at Headspace Bega, with an aim to enable socialisation and re-connection after two years of isolation following the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdowns. The Beats by the Beach event is free to attend and will be hosted at Pambula Beach Caravan Park on March 12, starting from 4pm. "This is a really great way to put something on in the valley where young people can come together and connect," Youth Reference Group (YRG) member, Abbee Hausfeld-Suffern said. The YRG group at Headspace Bega is made up of young people passionate about mental health and well-being, who come together once a fortnight and organise local projects for youth and their mental health in the region. READ ALSO: Generous Tathra businesses fund lifeguards through February, Easter school holidays The YRG group is supported by Headspace, which help raise funds so that the group can put together events or activities that benefit the local community. This year the Bega YRG group decided to put together an event that allows people to get back together in person, after two years of primarily screen based interaction. "We've had to do meetings online, a lot of the members have been doing their schooling online as well and not been able to connect in person," Ms Hausfeld-Suffern said. She encouraged youth from across the region to head along to the event, which has been organised following COVID requirements to keep everyone safe. "It's going to be awesome, we're going to have such a variety of amazing performers there and we're really hoping to see all sorts of groups of young people from different areas around the shire," she said. Ffion Roberts-Thompson, member of the YRG group said she was very excited about organising this event and thinks the event was needed for youth in the area. "We'd like to get everyone feeling a bit more positive because it's been so hard and with everything happening it would be really great to be able to get together and have a nice time." Niamh Occleshaw, member of the YRG group, said they were especially happy to be supporting young artists and give them a chance to perform again. READ ALSO: Cobargo's first ag show and rodeo since Black Summer bushfires expected to bring big numbers "I know a lot of the artists performing and I really love their stuff and I really hope more people can get to know their work and take it in," they said. "We're a small community but we produce so much talent and they just don't get a chance to perform for people." Niamh said it had been a long time since they'd heard of a community event with live music for youth and hoped their event will help build community spirit back up again. Niamh's twin and YRG member, Freya Occleshaw said they've enjoyed the experience of putting the event together and that it had taught her a lot. "The opportunity to be able to get this experience is really good and we're gaining skills," they said. Freya said they looked forward to see how everyone enjoyed the event on the day. "It's nice to be able to organise an event that is just for the fun of it, instead of an event that helps raise money to rebuild after the fires," they said. Tickets are free but numbers are limited. To book visit https://events.humanitix.com/beats-by-the-beach or alternatively scan the QR code on the posters around town, which will take you straight to the website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/bce9a557-1e0e-4d0d-a87c-b34a7ac20f75.jpg/r430_447_4032_2482_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg