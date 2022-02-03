Midseason clear-out: revive your home from the inside out

This is branded content for Bissell
Maybe you've noticed your formerly white rug is now an unpleasant shade of grey. Or perhaps your previously on-trend interiors are beginning to resemble retro relics of the past. It's never a bad idea to give your home a refresh. If your space is being overrun by dust bunnies or your garden is looking more like wild bushland, read on for some top tips to revive your home.
Sort out those stains
The first step to a revived and refreshed household, is a deep clean, so dig out the vacuum and reacquaint yourself with your mop. It's time to steam. Steam mops are the absolute best in the business when it comes to hitting reset on your home. Not only will they provide a deep clean, killing bacteria with the high temperature, but they come sans the harsh chemicals usually associated with mopping. So, your home will sparkle, without the lingering smell of antiseptic. As well as a top mop, an effective vacuum is imperative to ridding your home of allergy-inducing dust. Many opt for a cordless cleaner to get into every crevice without the limitation of having to find a nearby powerpoint. Alternatively, you can target unique needs, such as a vacuum made specifically for pet hair. You'll barely recognise your space by the time you're done cleaning.
Decrease the clutter
If there is one thing that is going to really revive a space without spending a cent, it is learning how to declutter your home. Fear not for all those emotionally attached to their interiors, decluttering does not necessarily mean throwing away anything that does not serve an active purpose in your household. Rather, it's learning how to properly store all those items away so that your house feels less overstuffed and untidy. So much storage space is often overlooked or underused. Making use of space under the bed, and all your cupboards and drawers will drastically change the look of your house. If you're low on built-in storage, investing in wardrobe organisers and shelving units will be endlessly beneficial.
Finesse with finishes
If you're looking to add something to your space rather than take things away, don't feel they have to be bright and bold in order to have impact. Switching up door knobs or bathroom handles is a way to change the ambience of a room without having to splurge. There is a huge difference between an old water-stained faucet and a brilliant brass one; switching up the finishes of your home to align with your current style and aesthetic will add a world of difference to the feel of your space in a way you just can't put your finger on.
If DIY is your bread and butter, then repainting your walls is a fantastic way to breathe new life into your home. Experiment with deeper hues or start afresh with bright white walls and see how your entire space is transformed. If painting is a little too messy for your liking, experiment with new decorative light fixtures, available at every price point. These interior accessories can create a sense of elegance or fun and can be chopped and changed to create different moods in your home.
Seasonal switch-ups
A simple way to refresh your home without splashing the cash is to invest in a few seasonal switches. You can refresh your interior style without needing to purchase a whole new decor scheme. Adding some pops of colours through the choice of a throw cushion or a fresh new vase is the perfect way to give your home a mini-facelift without the need to dish out the dough. Adding a statement rug in the cooler months will bring a completely different atmosphere to a room. Change it up with some chic coffee table books and a few minimalist wall hangings in summer. Texture is the aim of the game as it creates the illusion of depth and gives weight to a space. With the use of home accessories, you can make your interior the perfect blank canvas. Opt for classic neutrals that won't date and save the fun for the throw pillows.
Get to the garden
Don't neglect the exterior of your home. A one-way ticket to a tired-looking house is an overgrown garden. As you would with a jumbled indoor area, clear away the clutter. Trim wild greenery and invest in some low-maintenance plants such as succulents and cacti to avoid being locked into a tight watering schedule with a moody plant.
Alternatively, bring your outside, inside. Use plants to add greenery to your home, and mix up that new seasonal vase with some fresh flowers from your garden to bring literal life into your house.
Whether you're cutting up fresh flowers from your garden, culling the clutter or doing away with the dirt, by following these tips and tricks your space is sure to look and feel brand new.