What's on in the Bega Valley

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Nunsense, musical comedy February 4-13 This musical is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraising event for rather dubious reasons. All profits from performances will go to local charity Sapphire Life Opportunities. Tickets: $35, concessions $25. Book at https://www.trybooking.com/BVTQD. Music on the Square February 5 Free lunchtime concerts in the square outside the Merimbula Visitor Information Centre will take place from 1pm Saturday, February 5 with the Amazing Greys (ukulele band). The Honorbread Little Market Saturday, February 5 Held in the courtyard beside the Honorbread bakery in Bermagui's Bunga Street, it sells produce from local growers, fresh breads and baked goods, preserves and pickles, micro-greens, seasonal fruit and veg and crafts. Bermagui Dog Show February 5-7 The Bega Valley Kennel and Obedience Club is excited to be hosting its annual Dog Show and Obedience Trials at Dickinson Oval, Bermagui, this weekend. Admission is free for the annual three-day all-breeds championship dog show. Further information about the show is available on their Facebook page. Candelo Markets Sunday, February 6 Come along to the monthly Candelo markets where there is food and coffee stalls, roaming musicians and entertainers, a variety of stalls including everything from livestock and plants, to bric a brac, books, new and recycled clothing, health food, produce and more. Hosted in William Street, Candelo. Take Your Brain Dancing February 9 Dance group Take Your Brain Dancing will be starting a new basics class for learner dancers on Wednesday, February 9. Dancing lessons are exempt from current no dancing public health orders and will be held at Merimbula Uniting Church hall. Contact Wendy - 0412 997 769. Cobargo AP & H Society Annual Show Friday - Sunday, February 11 - 13 The Cobargo AP & H Society invite people to take part in their annual Agricultural Country Show. There'll be dairy, cattle & chook judging, chain saw events, horse events, rodeo, art, photography, children's craft and more. Bendigo Bank Cup Race Day Saturday, February 12 Bendigo Bank Pambula Cup Race Day will include a Ronald McDonald Magic show for the kids. Hosted at the Sapphire Coast Turf Club on Saturday, February 12 the event will include a six race card meet.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/d776550f-a844-4cba-b0f8-9640e69cac61.jpg/r0_839_1728_1815_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg