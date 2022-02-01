Allen joins Sapphires for international tournament

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Cobargo's Jade Allen will form part of the South Coast Sapphires, Australia's entry to FairBreak's world first Invitational Women's T20 Cricket Tournament. Jade is one of the 11 players named already for the 15-player squad and recently got to a bit of training. Jade Allen faced a few bowls from cricketing legend Geoff Lawson at Narooma, on the Far South Coast of New South Wales to test out the new uniform, made from recycled materials, to mark the occasion last week. The tournament will be held in Dubai from May 1-15, bringing together 90 players from over 36 countries. It is the next and biggest step to date in FairBreak's goal to create a platform for associate nations to play with full member nations and showcase aspiring and established women cricketers on a global stage. The Sapphires will be captained by former Pakistan Captain Sana Mir, a cricket icon, FairBreak stalwart and winner of the Asia Game Changer Award for her humanitarian work. Her experience will be a steady hand for the Sapphires, who hail from eleven countries and have a range of experience and depth to their cricketing. For some, like Allen, it's their first international match. "It's a very proud moment for me to be captaining the South Coast Sapphires," Mir said. "The team comprises some incredible cricketers like Chamari Athapaththu, Shabnim Ismail and Kim Garth." "There will be 10 to 13 different nationalities in any one team so it's going to be an incredible tournament," she said. The Sapphires will be coached by Mauhtashim Rasheed (Head Coach Pakistan Women's team and Bowling Coach National Cricket Academy), led by Manager Sue Strachan who is the first female President of Cricket Scotland. The Sapphires will join the other five other teams in Dubai in late April before the tournament.

