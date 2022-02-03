Women's cricket returns with all grades on deck

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Tathra Sea Eagles share the A grade cricket competition lead after a second straight win on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Bega-Angledale Bulls posted a win in a high-scoring clash with Bermagui. This weekend will also see a return of the women's T20 competition. At Berrambool, runs proved hard to come by for the Knights as the Tathra fielders choked up on the crease, but opener Brendan Daley set about building a score, working his way to 33 before a Justin Roscoe catch. Nick Fantham and Joel Whiteford were dismissed cheaply, but a quiet and steady resolve from the Knights had them at 3/63 before a steady middle order knock built up a decent target. Beau Bennett clocked up 24, then 10 from Zac Wells and 19 by Aaron Miller kept the scoreboard ticking. Charles Aggenbach compiled a neat 26 before the tail end went out quietly, finishing the Knights at 9/136 after the 40 overs. The Knights would have been confident early after both of Tathra's openers were returned to the sheds for a duck. However, Jake Russell righted the ship building to 59 not-out, while 24 from Roscoe and 15 from Dom Chandler were enough for the visitors to win after the second innings had been shortened. Two half-tons helped Bega to a 7/222 run innings against Bermi on Saturday with Tony Payne (54) and Md Rizwanul Ivan (57) returning the best figures. Billy Hudson knocked a well-compiled 42 runs, with Brad Moon earlier chipping in a further 24. With some modest knocks and extras in hand, the Bulls finished off a compelling score line. Bermagui got close, finishing all out for 196 with Thomas Walker's 51 the best of the order. Opener Liam Cooper knocked 33, Julian Poulter 28 and both John Stanford and Ben Tett hitting 21 before a lower order collapse sealed the win for the Bulls. The Club Bega FSCCA Women's competition kicks off this weekend with 4 clubs entering sides in the competition. The return of the ladies to the field on Sunday will be the culmination of a massive weekend of cricket with all junior and senior cricket back in action and a number of junior representative games being played. Competition officials are also expecting some close matches in the continuing A grade series as it heads to round three. Officials have ear-marked the clash between Tathra and Bermagui as one to watch at Lawrence Park. A grade play is from 1pm on Saturday with other games including Bega hosting Narooma at George Griffin Oval. Pambula play Merimbula in a local derby at Pambula Beach and Eden host Wolumla in Eden. The women's comp kicks off 10.30am Sunday with the Bulls playing Tathra at Roy Howard Oval and Pambula against Narooma.

